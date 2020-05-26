Oklahoma governor shoots down medical marijuana delivery legislation

Oklahoma’s growing medical cannabis market suffered a rare setback when Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would have allowed home delivery and pre-roll production and sales.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the bill by a wide margin, so some lawmakers had hoped they could muster an override of the governor’s veto, which occurred last week.

However, the state Senate adjourned Friday for the legislative session.

A number of states have allowed home delivery at least on a temporary basis during the coronavirus crisis.

In Oklahoma, only licensed caregivers are able to deliver to patients. In early April, regulators warned that “scam” companies were telling license holders that they could deliver MMJ for a fee.

The legislation would have allowed dispensaries to deliver within a 10-mile radius of their location.

For patients who live farther away, a dispensary in the same county would have been authorized to make deliveries to those individuals.

Oklahoma’s MMJ market has been going strong since it launched in October 2018. Sales hit a record $61 million in April.