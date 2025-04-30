Oklahoma’s governor is asking the leaders of five state agencies to work together to crack down on intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids in the medical marijuana market.

In an April 28 letter to the agencies, Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote that he wants “each of you to coordinate closely with one another to strengthen enforcement and regulatory action against”:

Delta-8 THC.

Delta-10 THC.

Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

THC-O acetate.

THCP, which is considered much more potent than THC.

THCV.

Citing the safety of “young people,” Stitt said that “we must act quickly and collaboratively to address this emerging threat and ensure that both licensed and illicit markets are held accountable.”

The governor’s letter was addressed to:

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) Executive Director Adria Berry.

Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control Director Donnie Anderson.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director Greg Mashburn.

The OMMA, which regulates the state’s medical cannabis businesses and has sought authority over intoxicating hemp-derived products, was tasked with ensuring that dispensaries are compliant with the state’s rules.