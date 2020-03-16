Oklahoma medical marijuana shop hit by trademark suit

An Oklahoma bank filed a federal lawsuit against a Tulsa medical cannabis dispensary for trademark infringement.

In a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma, the Bank of Oklahoma accused the Dank of Oklahoma dispensary of using a variation of the institution’s logo that it registered as a trademark in 1975, the Tulsa World reported.

The Oklahoma legal action underscores the importance of why cannabis companies in any state should take the time to look into licensing agreements as they conceive business names and marketing plans.

Dank of Oklahoma’s logo – a marijuana leaf and the slogan “What’s in your dank account?” – were “clearly intended to evoke the services offered” by the bank, according to the filing.

Trademark dilution.

Infringement.

Unjust enrichment.

The Bank of Oklahoma’s counts against the dispensary, include:

The bank is seeking an injunction preventing Dank of Oklahoma from using the “confusingly similar” name and slogan and asks that the dispensary relinquish similar social media accounts, according to the newspaper.

The suit also seeks punitive damages and profits from Dank of Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World could not reach Dank of Oklahoma by phone, and the dispensary’s Twitter account has not been active since at least January.

Another Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary was sued for copyright infringement in July.