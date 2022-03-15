Oklahoma partners with NCS Analytics for medical marijuana industry oversight

Oklahoma’s medical marijuana regulators partnered with ancillary data and technology firm NCS Analytics to enforce industry rules in the state’s burgeoning MMJ market.

According to a news release from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the agency will work with Denver-based NCS Analytics on a new data platform that will serve as a check on industry rulebreakers.

The new system will be designed to help authorities “identify anomalies OMMA staff may need to investigate, including potential diversion, improper financial relationships, or underpayment of excise taxes,” according to the release.

“This partnership with NCS Analytics is yet another recent step forward on our path to rooting out the bad actors,” OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said in a statement.

“Not only will we be able to make data-driven decisions in real time, but we’ll be alerted when data doesn’t add up, signaling potential criminal activity.”

The new NCS platform will work in conjunction with the state’s seed-to-sale inventory tracking system, which is being provided by Florida-based Metrc and expected to be operational by May.

The illicit marijuana market in Oklahoma has proliferated in recent years, to the point where state lawmakers are considering action.