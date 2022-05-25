Oklahoma recalls 99 medical marijuana products, suspends lab’s license

Oklahoma regulators are accusing a testing lab of reporting passing results for dozens of contaminated medical marijuana products, leading to a recall affecting 33 cultivation and processing businesses.

The Oklahoma Health Department issued an emergency order on May 20 temporarily suspending the MMJ testing lab license of Shiv Krupa, doing business as Scale Laboratories, after the state’s Medical Marijuana Authority issued a May 19 recall of 99 products that allegedly were contaminated with mold, yeast, aspergillus, salmonella and E. coli.

Regulators said they discovered the alleged violations during inspections on April 12-13 and April 20 and after reviewing the lab’s records.

Oklahoma’s MMJ program regulations require the 33 businesses that produced the recalled products to inform dispensaries to whom they sold the products, according to a Medical Marijuana Authority statement. The rules also require dispensaries to contact patients who bought the recalled products.

The emergency order accused Scale Laboratories of numerous violations, including: