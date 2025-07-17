Omaha Tribe of Nebraska is latest tribal government to legalize marijuana

While lawsuits and opposition from key state officials continue to delay voter-approved medical marijuana in Nebraska, a tribal authority is moving ahead – and is legalizing adult-use cannabis, too.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska became the latest tribal nation to legalize cannabis following a recent tribal council vote, the tribe said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The Omaha Tribe is not waiting on broken systems to deliver,” John Cartier, the Omaha Tribal Authority’s attorney general, said in a statement.

“We are asserting our sovereign rights to govern, protect our community and build a sustainable economy that reflects our values.”

While the tribe said sales would be open to all adults 21 and over, it’s unclear when cultivation or sales would begin – or what response state officials will have, if any.

Neither Attorney General Mike Hilgers, whom state lawmakers have blamed for interfering with MMJ legalization in the state, nor Gov. Jim Pillen commented to Nebraska Public Media.

But in their press release, the tribe said that its unanimous approval and adoption of Title 51 is partially in response to the “slow and uncertain rollout” of MMJ in the state.

State voters overwhelmingly approved two initiatives legalizing medical marijuana last November.

The latest estimate as to when Nebraska might permit medical marijuana businesses is October.

However, advocates say proposed rules that limit product and cap dispensaries at 12 statewide amount to a de-facto ban.

The Omaha Tribe’s choice to legalize MMJ and adult-use cannabis all at once follows similar moves made by tribal nations in other states where cannabis reform has failed or remains stalled in the state capitol.

These include:

As of April, there were 77 tribally owned cannabis outlets in nine states, MJBizDaily reported at the time.

There are also tribal options in states that have legalized marijuana.

Washington, 25 stores

California, 15

Nevada, 10

New York, 9

Michigan, 6

The Omaha Tribe’s reservation is headquartered in Macy, not far from the Missouri River and the Iowa state border.