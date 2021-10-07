(This is a breaking news story and will be updated.)

Ontario plans to permanently enable cannabis stores to offer delivery and curbside pickup services, the province announced Thursday, in a major boost for the province’s pandemic-hit, adult-use marijuana retailers.

The stores in Canada’s largest cannabis market were first temporarily granted the ability to offer delivery in April 2020 after the pandemic forced the province to shut down most retailers to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The province subsequently extended the provision since then, which had been only temporary until now.

“In response to the federal government’s legalization of cannabis, the Ontario government is proposing to permanently enable cannabis retail stores to offer popular delivery and curbside pick-up services,” the province said in a news release.

“This would also enable retailers to continue supporting physical distancing and general public health directives.”

The move is part of the province’s red tape-reduction initiative “to ease unnecessary burdens and stimulate economic activity.”

Before April 2020, only the government-owned and -operated Ontario Cannabis Store had been allowed to offer delivery of adult-use cannabis products.

Ontario reached 1,000 operating cannabis stores in September and has since surpassed that mark.

Omar Khan, senior vice president at High Tide, one of the largest cannabis retailers in Canada, said the move is welcomed by Ontario’s legal cannabis retailers, many of whom are still recovering from pandemic-related shutdowns.

“When the pandemic hit Ontario, licensed cannabis retailers were forced to shut their doors to in-store foot traffic, and illicit-market operators tried to fill the void,” he said.

“The Ontario government quickly realized this and moved to temporarily allow licensed retailers to offer delivery and curbside-pickup services. This temporary measure helped many retailers stay afloat and limit layoffs.

“Today’s proposed legislation, if passed, will permanently give legal cannabis retailers an important tool when it comes to driving down illicit market sales.”

Matt Lamers can be reached at matt.lamers@mjbizdaily.com.