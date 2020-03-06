Ontario’s cannabis vape, edibles sales surpass CA$4 million in January

Roughly 4.4 million Canadian dollars ($3.3 million) worth of cannabis edibles and vape products were sold via wholesale and online channels in Ontario in January, the first month the products were available in the nation’s largest consumer market.

The figures indicate strong demand from consumers, the Ontario Cannabis Store said in a statement.

Demand for edibles has exceeded supply levels from producers, the OCS said.

In January, sales of edibles were CA$569,000.

Sales of vape products were CA$3.8 million in the month.

The OCS is the province’s exclusive cannabis wholesaler and online retailer.

“Every new product we introduce, every price drop we make and every authorized retail store that opens strengthens the legal marketplace,” the agency’s chief commercial officer, Cheri Mara, said in the statement.

The OCS also said cannabis-infused beverages are coming to retailers in Ontario.

High Park’s Everie CBD beverages will be first to reach store shelves this week, while additional beverages from The Valens Co. will be shipped next.

The OCS said it will prioritize shipments to authorized retail stores.

“We’re pleased to reach another milestone of bringing the first deliveries of beverages and topicals to consumers,” Mara said.

“Licensed producers have invested heavily in the innovation behind these legal, tested products and are again proving to consumers the value of shopping legal.”