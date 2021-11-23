Oregon state police last week confiscated roughly 500,000 pounds of unlicensed cannabis with an estimated value of $500 million that had been stored in five separate warehouses.

In a news release, authorities:

Called the bust “epic.”

Said the raids and seizures in White City took two full days.

Detained and interviewed more than 100 people.

The Oregon state police said in the release that “this is a very involved investigation and will be ongoing for several weeks.”

The bust is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal marijuana cultivation operations in California and Washington state.

In Washington state, authorities destroyed roughly 13,000 pounds of illicit cannabis earlier this month.

And in Southern California, authorities seized approximately $1 billion worth of illegal marijuana in June.

– John Schroyer