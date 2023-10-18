Oregon cannabis trade associations agree to merge

The boards of the Oregon Cannabis Association (OCA) and the Cannabis Industry Alliance of Oregon (CIAO) have voted unanimously to merge the two organizations.

The merger is effective immediately, according to a Tuesday news release.

The new entity, which currently is unnamed, will continue to be member-driven and current memberships will automatically be transferred.

The merger will create a unified voice for the industry, according to the OCA and CIAO leadership.

“With this merger, we embark on a journey that strengthens our ability to advocate for a thriving, safe, and respected legal cannabis industry,” OCA President Hunter Neubauer said in a statement.

“Together, we will champion changes our industry deserves, from modernized regulations to social equity and a stable licensure system.”

The CIAO was formed in 2022 through a merger of three Oregon cannabis associations: the Oregon Retailers of Cannabis Association (ORCA), Oregon Industry Progress Association (OIPA) and FARMS.