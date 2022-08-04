Oregon law enforcement seizes 10,000 pounds of illicit-market cannabis

Law enforcement in southern Oregon seized 10,000 pounds of illicit-market cannabis as part of broader efforts to crack down on illegal growers in that part of the state.

According to Medford TV station KDRV, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement and Josephine County Code Enforcement joined forces to serve four separate search warrants.

The raid in Josephine County yielded:

12,000-plus marijuana plants.

More than 10,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

Multiple firearms.

More than $400,000 in cash.

Three suspects were taken to jail and all the illicit marijuana destroyed.

The state has stepped up efforts in the past few years to combat unlicensed marijuana growers.

In June, for example, authorities seized more than 12,000 marijuana plants from a single site with 32 greenhouses in Jackson County.