Law enforcement continues to raid illegal marijuana grows in Oregon

Law enforcement officers in southern Oregon continue to target illegal marijuana grows, seizing more than 12,000 marijuana plants from a single site with 32 greenhouses in Jackson County last week.

According to the Associated Press, the grow site had been under investigation for a month.

Earlier this month, Jackson County law enforcement busted three unlicensed marijuana operations, seizing nearly 4,000 plants and more than 1,300 pounds of processed illicit-market marijuana, according to Medford, Oregon, TV station KTVL.

And a narcotics group in Douglas County, Oregon, said it has “eradicated” illegal marijuana from five sites that had more than 8,000 plants total, Eugene TV station KEZI reported.

“The scale of these operations is unlike anything we have ever seen before and they are destructive to our communities,” the officials said in a news release.

Last year, Oregon lawmakers set aside $25 million to crack down on illegal marijuana grows, which have become a major issue in the state.