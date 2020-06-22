Oregon mulls banning additives in marijuana vaping products

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates marijuana in the state, took its first step toward adopting rules that would ban non-cannabis additives from inhalable products containing THC, though MJ-derived terpenes will be allowed.

Although much of the evidence for the vaping illness outbreak that began in the summer of 2019 points to illicit-market products, two people in Oregon died with lung-related illnesses and more than 20 fell ill from vaping.

According to a release from the OLCC, the move to ban the additives arose from product safety concerns.

“Non-cannabis additives are not necessary to make a vape product work with vaping technology,” the release notes.

The OLCC also said that while such additives might be safely ingested, there is no regulatory body that evaluates the safety of these ingredients when inhaled.

In related news, the OLCC also moved to extend the ability of licensed marijuana retailers to continue curbside delivery.

A temporary rule allowing cannabis stores to sell curbside expires in September.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the vaping crisis, click here.