Oregon regulators recall contaminated cannabis extracts, flower

Oregon regulators are recalling recreational cannabis products for pesticide contamination.

According to a news release, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) notified marijuana retailers in the state that the contaminated flower and extracts were sold into the adult-use program after passing testing by Ecotest Labs in March 2020.

The OLCC shut down Ecotest in September 2020 for a number of alleged violations, including losing accreditation from the Oregon Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program for failing to meet required testing procedures and standards.

The contamination issue was reported to the OLCC on Dec. 29, 2020, by a second processor whose extracts failed pesticide testing.

Using data from the seed-to-sale tracking system, the OLCC staff was able to verify the failed test, trace the affected material in the system and advise licensees to set aside the contaminated product.

The contaminated cannabis products are specifically Emerald Extracts Purple Slurry, made by Emerald Treasure on Sept. 9, 2020, and flower pre-roll strains Qurkle, BP Oil Slick and Green Crush sold by Bernie’s Universal Dispensaries in South Beach, Oregon.