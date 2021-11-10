Oregon regulators are reopening the approval process for recreational cannabis business licenses, which was on pause for more than three years as the state worked through what it said was a backlog of applications.

Applications that were submitted starting June 15, 2018, will be processed in the order they were received, according to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC).

Every applicant who submitted on or before that date has been contacted by the OLCC and given the opportunity to move forward with their application, The (Bend) Bulletin reported.

In 2019, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 218, which required the OLCC to inactivate any new

producer applications submitted after June 15, 2018, citing a cannabis overproduction problem.

The OLCC can’t accept new producer applications until that law is repealed Jan. 2, 2022.

Any business looking to submit a retail, wholesale or processor application should submit a new application if it is ready to complete the licensing process within 60 calendar days after being assigned to an investigator.