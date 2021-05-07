A Pennsylvania marijuana cultivator could soon be growing again, almost two years after regulators revoked the company’s business license.

Agrimed, which was purchased by Arizona-based multistate operator Harvest Health & Recreation shortly before the revocation, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana reached a settlement that allows for the conditional renewal of the company’s license.

Regulators revoked Agrimed’s license in July 2019 after a surprise inspection found the Carmichaels-based company, which opened its doors in 2018, allegedly violated state production and security rules.

Harvest Health subsequently challenged the regulators’ decision, arguing that the violations were attributable to previous management.