Businesses have been invited to comment on Trinidad and Tobago’s proposed medical cannabis law, which is intended to form the legal framework for a new industry in the Caribbean’s largest economy.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 14.

The Cannabis Control Bill 2019 is currently before the Joint Select Committee in the House of Representatives.

If approved, the bill would allow for the regulatory control of medical cannabis and the establishment of the Trinidad and Tobago Cannabis Licensing Authority – key planks for a sustainable cannabis sector.

The committee has until the end of February to issue a report on the general merits and principles of the proposed law.

After that, a third and final vote will take place in the House.

Information on how to submit comments on the bill can be found here.

The proposed bill is available here.