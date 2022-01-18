Quebec adult-use cannabis stores must now check vaccine passports

The second-biggest adult-use cannabis market in Canada, the province of Quebec, is now requiring proof of vaccination for the COVID-19 virus for entry into any of its regulated marijuana stores.
Quebec is the first jurisdiction in Canada to implement a vaccine mandate for entry into cannabis stores.
The 81 government-owned Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores are the only legal physical cannabis outlets in the province.
Roughly 52.5 million Canadian dollars ($41.4 million) of recreational marijuana was sold in Quebec in October 2021, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.
Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide
Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily.
Inside:
- Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis
- How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs
- Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology
- Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms
- Buyers checklist
Proof of vaccination is also needed to enter Quebec’s liquor stores.
Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Jan. 6 that the vaccine requirement would take effect Jan. 18.