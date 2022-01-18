Quebec adult-use cannabis stores must now check vaccine passports

By MJBizDaily Staff

The second-biggest adult-use cannabis market in Canada, the province of Quebec, is now requiring proof of vaccination for the COVID-19 virus for entry into any of its regulated marijuana stores.

Quebec is the first jurisdiction in Canada to implement a vaccine mandate for entry into cannabis stores.

The 81 government-owned Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores are the only legal physical cannabis outlets in the province.

Roughly 52.5 million Canadian dollars ($41.4 million) of recreational marijuana was sold in Quebec in October 2021, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.

Proof of vaccination is also needed to enter Quebec’s liquor stores.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Jan. 6 that the vaccine requirement would take effect Jan. 18.

