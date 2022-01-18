Quebec adult-use cannabis stores must now check vaccine passports

The second-biggest adult-use cannabis market in Canada, the province of Quebec, is now requiring proof of vaccination for the COVID-19 virus for entry into any of its regulated marijuana stores.

Quebec is the first jurisdiction in Canada to implement a vaccine mandate for entry into cannabis stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 81 government-owned Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores are the only legal physical cannabis outlets in the province.

Roughly 52.5 million Canadian dollars ($41.4 million) of recreational marijuana was sold in Quebec in October 2021, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms

Buyers checklist Get the Lighting Guide

Proof of vaccination is also needed to enter Quebec’s liquor stores.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced on Jan. 6 that the vaccine requirement would take effect Jan. 18.