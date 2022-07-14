Report: Long-awaited Senate marijuana bill may be offered next week

The U.S. Senate may soon have a formal marijuana legalization bill to consider, according to a report from Bloomberg on Thursday.

The news outlet reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is poised to introduce his Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act next week, a federal marijuana decriminalization bill that the cannabis industry has been waiting for since February of 2021.

That’s when Schumer pledged to make marijuana reform a priority in the Democratic-controlled Congress.

The senator even released a draft version of the bill last year, and a number of marijuana trade organizations offered feedback in the fall.

Several were concerned, for instance, about a proposed national 10% tax on marijuana products, which would increase to 25% over a three-year period, and said that would only embolden the illicit marijuana market.

As written, however, the draft bill would mean a seismic change in the industry landscape, because it would:

Remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances.

Continue allowing states to take the lead on regulating the industry.

Eliminate Section 280E of the federal tax code for marijuana business.

Create grant programs to help those affected by the war on drugs.

Remove federal penalties for marijuana, and expunge nonviolent MJ-related criminal records.

Even when the bill is introduced, Bloomberg reported the measure faces “long odds” in the 50-50 Senate, which requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and pass a bill.

The House of Representatives, by contrast, has twice now passed its own marijuana legalization bill, the MORE Act, but that measure has not even yet been granted a Senate hearing.