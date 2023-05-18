Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee on Wednesday announced three appointments to the Cannabis Control Commission, which will oversee regulation, licensing and control of the state’s medical marijuana and adult-use markets.

The state launched regulated marijuana sales on Dec. 1, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKee’s nominees, which must be approved by the Rhode Island Senate, include:

Kimberly Ahern, chair: Current deputy chief of staff for the office of Gov. McKee and former deputy counsel for the office of former Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Robert Jacquard: A self-employed attorney who served for 22 years with the Cranston (Rhode Island) Police Department and as state representative from 1993 until 2021.

Layi Oduyingbo: The owner, founder and managing attorney at a law firm in Cranston, who previously served as corporate counsel handling compliance and governance matters.

Announcing his picks, McKee said, “I am proud to appoint these three individuals to the commission to ensure Rhode Island’s cannabis industry is both fairly regulated and successful.

“These nominees bring diverse and relevant experience, and I look forward to working with them.”