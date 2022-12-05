Rhode Island’s adult-use marijuana sales launch low-key, reports say

The launch of adult-use marijuana sales in Rhode Island was “pretty mellow,” without the long lines outside of stores or product shortages often associated with the opening of a new market.

The state’s first legal adult-use marijuana sale happened shortly after a Rise store in Warwick opened at 5:45 a.m. ET last Thursday, according to Providence TV station WLNE.

However, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket might have won the race by inviting a supplier to make a purchase at 5:30 a.m., the Providence Journal reported.

Mother Earth co-owner Joe Parkuris told Cranston TV station WJAR that roughly 2,000 customers came through the store between Thursday and Saturday.

The store is one of five that have transitioned from medical dispensaries to accommodate adult-use sales, which were legalized only six months ago.

Rhode Island’s adult-use market is expected to generate $80 million in sales in the first year and $300 million by the fourth year, according to MJBizDaily projections.