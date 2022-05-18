Rhode Island lawmakers change adult-use cannabis legalization bill

Legislators in Rhode Island revised a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis with the hope the changes could help the measure pass the state’s General Assembly.

The changes include delaying the start date for recreational marijuana sales from Oct. 1, as originally proposed, to Dec. 1, the Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised bill was released Tuesday ahead of committee votes expected Wednesday.

The Rhode Island Senate and House are expected to vote next week, according to the AP.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

The revised bill would also: