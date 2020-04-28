Saskatchewan accepting cannabis store applications for small communities

Saskatchewan’s Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is accepting cannabis retail store permit applications for communities with fewer than 2,500 people.

The province – with a population of 1.1 million – has 43 stores so far.

At this time, the SLGA is not accepting applications for stores in communities with more than 2,500 people.

Saskatchewan is the only province in Canada that allows privately owned marijuana stores to sell cannabis online for pickup and delivery, as well as selling at wholesale to other retailers in the province.

Cannabis stores in communities with fewer than 2,500 people may be stand-alone or integrated with another business.

Sales of adult-use cannabis in the province fell 15% in February from the previous month, to 8 million Canadian dollars ($5.7 million).

Saskatchewan’s Cannabis Regulatory Policy Manual is available here.