SD advocates submit signatures to put recreational marijuana on ballot

Proponents of legalizing adult-use marijuana in South Dakota have turned in thousands of signatures to the state secretary’s office, which could be enough to put the issue on the November ballot.

An advocacy group, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, turned in roughly 25,000 signatures, according to TV station KEVN.

ADVERTISEMENT

They needed to gather 16,961 valid signatures by May 3 to land the question of adult-use marijuana on the ballot.

The petition now goes to the Secretary of State’s office to review the signatures.

MJBizDaily Indoor Cultivation Buyers Guide – Now available! Master the complexities of growing cannabis indoors with fundamental tips and guidance from experienced cultivation professionals. Featured inside: Best practices in cultivation facility design

Tips for mapping out a climate control system and purchasing components

Indoor cultivation buyers guide checklist

And more! Get The Guide

Although Amendment A legalized recreational marijuana in November 2020, that measure was struck down as unconstitutional by a state backed lawsuit.

In March, efforts to legalize adult-use marijuana suffered another setback when a House of Representatives committee dismissed a legalization bill by an 8-3 vote.