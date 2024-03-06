Missouri regulators will begin accepting the second round of adult-use cannabis microbusiness applications April 15-29.

Forty-eight new retail and wholesale microbusiness licenses will be awarded by lottery and announced in July, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Health & Senior Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications will be received through the state’s online registry portal.

Microbusinesses were designed to give marginalized individuals opportunities in Missouri’s adult-use cannabis industry, which launched Feb. 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first round of cannabis microbusiness licenses were awarded in October.

The adult-use and medical cannabis markets in Missouri combined for $1.3 billion in sales last year.