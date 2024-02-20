Silver Spike to acquire Chicago Atlantic loan portfolio, move beyond marijuana

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register today & Save $200 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

New York-based Silver Spike Investment Corp. will acquire Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s loan portfolio and broaden its interests beyond the marijuana and wellness sectors.

According to a Tuesday news release, Silver Spike will acquire the loan portfolio in exchange for newly issued shares of common stock, the value of which will be equal to the value of the loan portfolio.

As of Jan. 1, Chicago Atlantic’s loan portfolio consisted of 24 loans with a value of approximately $130 million.

Chicago Atlantic agreed to add at least four loans with a combined value of about $43 million before the deal closes, but both companies might agree to add more to the portfolio.

Silver Spike said in the release that expects to have roughly $213 million in net assets and investments in 27 portfolio companies when the deal closes.

Illinois-headquartered Chicago Atlantic will own the majority of Silver Spike’s common stock.

Initially a marijuana-focused special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Silver Spike has evolved into a finance entity that now calls itself a business development company.

According to another Tuesday release, Silver Spike’s board has unanimously voted to broaden the company’s investment interests outside of cannabis, health and wellness as of April 22, 2024.

“While the cannabis sector will continue to be a focus of Silver Spike’s investment efforts, Silver Spike believes that the broadened investment strategy will benefit Silver Spike and its stockholders by enabling Silver Spike to take advantage of investment opportunities outside of the cannabis and health and wellness sectors that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns,” the company said in the release.

Silver Spike trades on the NASDAQ as SSIC.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Canada

Quebec cannabis store SQDC posts CA$33 million third-quarter net income
Exterior image of a Société québécoise du cannabis store

Finance

Blüm to acquire 3 California cannabis stores for $9.7 million
Image of two businesspeople shaking hands

Canada

Organigram eyes US opportunities, laments ‘THC inflation’ in quarterly loss
Image of U.S. and Canadian flags next to each other
All U.S. Briefs Finance Medical & Recreational 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY