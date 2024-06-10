A majority of Slovenia voters sent a message to their newly elected government: Approve a medical cannabis program and personal use of the drug.

According to The Slovenia Times, 66.6% of Slovenian voters taking part in Sunday’s election supported legislating cultivation and processing of medical marijuana while 51.6% backed the cultivation and possession of cannabis for limited personal use.

Both proposals were considered consultation measures and, thus, are not legally binding, according to a blog post from the International Cannabis Business Conference, which hosts industry networking and trade shows around the world.

However, the Slovenia votes highlight public sentiment on the need to change cannabis policies in the central European country.

More than 35% of eligible Slovenians voted, or roughly 600,000.

In other recent international policy developments, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act, making the country the first African nation to legalize adult-use possession and cultivation.

While the bill removes cannabis from the country’s list of banned narcotics and exonerates prior offenders, it’s unclear how, if or when the 3,000 or so incarcerated will be released, Al Jazeera reported.

The new law also falls short of establishing a regulated retail system.

On April 1, Germany became the second Group of Seven country to legalize and regulate adult-use cannabis nationally.

In 2018, Canada became the first G7 nation to legalize adult use.