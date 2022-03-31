Only 90 doctors have been approved to recommend medical cannabis in South Dakota, even though MMJ has been legal in the state since July 2021.

South Dakota’s rules require a physician to begin the MMJ card application process for a patient.

ADVERTISEMENT

A would-be patient must schedule a consultation with a doctor licensed to recommend medical marijuana, according to Sioux Falls TV station KELO.

Even more steps are required by both doctors and patients, and all contribute to the overall lack of access to medical marijuana in the state.

The 90 approved doctors represent only 4.07% of the state’s 2,214 total active physicians, KELO noted.

Growing is all about the lighting Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside the MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis.

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs.

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology.

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms.

Buyers checklist & more! Get the Guide

South Dakota’s population is estimated at 895,376, which means there is one doctor to recommend medical cannabis for every 9,948 South Dakotans, according to the TV station.

As of March 29, the state health department had approved 306 MMJ patient card applications, and 21 are pending.