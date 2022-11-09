South Dakota rejecting cannabis possession, home cultivation

South Dakota voters on Tuesday appeared to shoot down a measure that would have allowed adults to possess and use home-grown cannabis but would not have created an adult-use marketplace.

With 71% of the votes counted, the no votes were ahead 54% to 46%, according to The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, 54% of voters approved a measure that would have permitted commercial cultivation and sale of recreational marijuana, but a state-sponsored lawsuit killed that measure.

At the time, South Dakota was the first state where voters approved both medical and recreational marijuana during the same election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, an opponent of marijuana legalization, defeated a Democratic state lawmaker to win reelection.

Republicans U.S. Sen. John Thune and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson also won their races in South Dakota voting that concluded Tuesday.