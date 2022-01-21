South Dakota starts awarding medical cannabis dispensary permits

South Dakota issued its first three medical marijuana dispensary permits, but with no corresponding cultivation or processing licenses awarded, it’s unclear when sales might begin.

According to Vermillion-based radio station SDPB, the three stores are in:

Wagner

Watertown

Keystone

The state health department said it continues to process business applications but did not provide a timetable for more approvals.

The state did recently select California-based technology company Accela to help manage the state’s emerging MMJ program.

Like all state-legal programs in the U.S., South Dakota’s dispensaries are required to sell cannabis grown within its borders.

In 2020, South Dakota became the first state where voters approved both medical and recreational marijuana during the same election.

But the state’s highest court recently struck down the adult-use program on technical grounds.