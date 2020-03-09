South Dakota tribe voting on marijuana legalization

Oglala Sioux Tribe members will vote Tuesday on whether to legalize medical and recreational cannabis on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

If the vote passes, the tribe would be the first in the U.S. to sell marijuana in a state where it is otherwise illegal.

Because neither South Dakota nor nearby Wyoming and Nebraska have legalized marijuana, tribal leaders believe legalizing cannabis on the reservation could prove lucrative.

The tribe, under the leadership of a new president, Julian Bear Runner, contends its sovereignty gives it the right to cultivate and sell marijuana on its reservation.

Meanwhile, South Dakota voters will vote in November on whether to legalize the sale of both medical and recreational marijuana in the state.

Separately, the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is seeking recommendations from a seven-member committee by May 31 regarding marijuana and hemp opportunities for the tribe.

– Associated Press