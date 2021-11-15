Officials in Jackson County in southern Oregon plan to ask the state for nearly $7.3 million to fight illegal cannabis cultivation operations.

County commissioners would use the money to hire 37 new workers, including code enforcement officers, Sheriff’s Office detectives and additional staff for the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, the Mail Tribune reported.

Advertisement

Commissioner Rick Dyer said the funds would be used to make illegal cannabis cultivation more difficult in the county with increased inspections and enforcement.

The funds would not be used to clean up the environmental mess illegal growers leave behind.

According to the newspaper, county officials might also seek:

Stricter rules on marijuana and hemp.

Taxes on cultivation.

Larger fines.

Restrictions on water use.

Key insights to inform decisions: MJBizFactbook Say hello to marijuana business data, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily to help cannabis industry leaders make informed decisions. U.S. marijuana industry financials

Licensing, funding and investment trends

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities

Insights for business and investment strategy Get the MJBizFactbook

In October, Jackson County officials sent a letter to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek declaring a state of emergency because of the illicit marijuana operations.

The request for the $7.3 million will go to the state’s Legislative Fiscal Office Emergency Board, which allocates emergency funds when the Legislature is out of session.