Suspended Massachusetts cannabis chair drops suit after hearing granted

By MJBizDaily Staff

Shannon O’Brien, the suspended chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, dropped her lawsuit seeking to block the suspension after being granted a hearing over the matter.

The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7, according to The Boston Globe.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who suspended O’Brien with pay on Sept. 14, granted the hearing.

An Oct. 6 court date for the injunction was canceled after the lawsuit was dropped.

Beyond Goldberg saying “several serious allegations” were made about O’Brien, the reason for the suspension remains a mystery.

It’s not clear if the hearing will be made accessible to the public, according to the Globe.

“I filed my lawsuit in order to force Treasurer Goldberg to follow the law and give me an opportunity to be heard,” O’Brien said in a statement.

“I am very much looking forward to having the opportunity to explain in detail to the Treasurer and the Public the significant issues facing the Cannabis Control Commission, what I encountered when I tried to fix them, and explaining why I should immediately resume my duties at the Commission as Chair.”

