Switzerland nears launch of recreational cannabis trial

By MJBizDaily Staff
Switzerland’s government is one step closer to its yearslong effort to launch a trial program involving the sale and consumption of recreational cannabis.

Called “Züri Can – Cannabis with Responsibility,” the study will involve only Zurich and is intended to provide a scientific basis for the development of the country’s cannabis policies.

The study was expected to start in autumn 2022 but was delayed because the Federal Office of Public Health and the Cantonal Ethics Committee had yet to give their approval.

Only organic and locally produced cannabis products will be permitted in the trial program, the government has said.

Roughly 2,100 people are expected to participate in the Zurich program.

Cannabis “trial” programs of varying degrees have been proposed in Switzerland since at least 2017.

