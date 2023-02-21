Texas localities could legalize adult-use marijuana under reintroduced bill

Texas cities and counties could choose to legalize adult-use marijuana if a bill recently reintroduced in that state’s legislature becomes law.

While Texas does allow individuals with permission from a doctor to obtain CBD oil, the state has some of the harshest marijuana laws in the country.

In Texas, possession of any amount of marijuana less than 2 ounces is a misdemeanor criminal offense punishable by a $2,000 fine or 180 days in jail.

And the state currently leads the United States in marijuana arrests, according to NORML.

Under House Bill 1937, introduced by state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, a Dallas Democrat, municipalities would be allowed to permit adults 21 and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis.

The bill would also allow for regulated sales subject to a 10% tax.

Sixty-seven percent of Texas voters responding to a recent University of Houston poll indicated support for adult-use cannabis legalization.

“While Texas has made progress with the Compassionate Use Act, we have been left behind on a potential revenue source that would increase investments in public education, stop unnecessary arrests for cannabis possession, and create jobs in our state,”” Gonzalez said in a statement.

“We should allow our local communities to make the best decision for themselves regarding cannabis legalization.”

Gonzalez introduced a similar bill in 2021, but the measure did not receive a hearing, Dallas TV station KDFW reported.