Three Nevada marijuana retailers accused of selling contaminated flower

Nevada regulators are investigating three recreational cannabis stores for selling tainted flower, part of a larger, ongoing problem for the state regarding testing of marijuana products.
The state’s Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) and the Department of Taxation told all Nevada cannabis retailers in March to stop selling Cherry OG F3 because the flower failed lab tests for mold, coliforms, enterobacteriaceae and aspergillus.
Roughly 375 grams of the strain were sold in May and June at three cannabis shops in Las Vegas:
- Waveseer of Las Vegas (Jenny’s Dispensary)
- Paradise Wellness Center (Las Vegas ReLeaf)
- Desert Aire Wellness (Sahara Wellness)
The CCB said it has received no reports of anyone getting sick from consuming the Cherry OG F3 flower.
This situation comes on the heels of:
- A February incident in which 20 tainted cannabis products, flower and pre-rolls were sold in 30 cannabis retail stores. The products initially passed testing.
- Regulators launching an investigation last September into the state’s cannabis testing labs.