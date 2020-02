Nevada issued a health advisory for 20 different contaminated cannabis products that were sold at 30 retail marijuana stores across the state.

The retailers sold marijuana flower and pre-rolls that failed an independent laboratory’s microbial testing for mold, yeast and bacteria, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

The marijuana, grown by six different cultivators, initially passed testing by Las Vegas-based lab Cannex.

Cannex was shut down in December by the Nevada Department of Taxation after the lab was found with two strains of marijuana containing three times the allowable limit of yeast and mold.