Total cannabis sales in Arizona fall for second straight year

By MJBizDaily Staff

Join us for MJBizCon, happening Dec. 2-5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Get on the pre-registration list now to receive early bird ticket pricing. Secure your spot today!

Two years after Arizona retailers recorded record sales of recreational and medical cannabis, the retail boom is fading.

Marijuana retailers in the state sold $1,257,437,802 worth of products in 2024, an 11.4% drop from $1,419,696,375 in 2023, according to an MJBizDaily analysis of data released by the Arizona Department of Revenue.

The dip is the second consecutive annual revenue decrease after dispensary operators sold a record $1,428,257,533 of cannabis products, the Arizona Mirror reported.

Following a national economic trend in markets that legalize adult use, declining sales in Arizona’s medical marijuana market drove the losses.

MMJ sales in Arizona accounted for $243,866,819 last year, down a whopping 31.8% from 2023 and nearly 53% from 2022.

Comparatively, adult-use sales dipped 4.5% year-over-year to $1,013,570,983.

Similar sales trends are playing out across the nation.

An MJBizDaily special report in February, in collaboration with the Marijuana Policy Project, highlighted the total number of MMJ patients on average decreases by roughly a third after a market launches recreational sales, shifts that impact business strategy, product availability, marketing and customer relationships.

In Illinois, slumping medical marijuana sales in early 2025 are dragging down overall cannabis revenue on the heels of a record year.

From the beginning of December 2024 through the end of February 2025, Illinois marijuana retailers reported $488.7 million in total sales, according to the most recent data available from the state Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office.

That’s down from the $501.7 million reported over the same time frame a year ago – a decrease attributable to flagging MMJ sales.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Medical cannabis registries show steep decline after launch of adult-use sales
Close-up image of a female doctor's hands

Retail

Return on investment is new 4/20 focus for cannabis retailers, brands
Image of an employee using tweezers to pull cannabis buds out of a jar

Cultivation

How American cannabis businesses are responding to Trump’s tariffs
Image of Custom Cones USA employees in Indonesia
All U.S. Arizona Briefs Illinois Medical & Recreational National News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2025 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY