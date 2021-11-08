The International Trade Commission has begun an investigation based on a trademark- and patent-infringement complaint from Smoore Technology, the parent company of CCell, which produces the majority of ceramic vape cartridges for the U.S. cannabis industry.

The complaint by Shenzhen, China-based Smoore seeks to stop imports of marijuana vaping products sold or made by 38 companies, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

The company claims that other cannabis vape businesses are copying its four patented inventions for vape hardware and passing them off as CCell vaping products.

Products named in the complaint are manufactured in Canada, China and Switzerland.

Solvent or Solventless? We can help.

MJBizDaily Cannabis Extraction Buyers Guide Get strategies and tips from expert processors on choosing cannabis extraction systems, costs, safety precautions and more. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: How to choose between solvent-based and solventless extraction methods

Learn which strains are most efficient for each extraction process

Tips on safety precautions from design to training to protective equipment Get the Guide

Law360 reported that Smoore is asking the ITC to issue a permanent cease-and-desist order as well as a limited exclusion order to create a safe supply chain for vape products.

Smoore alleges that the companies are violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

The full list of the companies named in the complaint is available in the court filing.