Trulieve Cannabis, Maryland town going to mediation in profit dispute

By MJBizDaily Staff

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

The Maryland town of Hancock and Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis are locked in a dispute over how much money the marijuana multistate operator owes the municipality as part of a unique deal that dates to 2015.

The town, which has nonparticipating equity in Trulieve, alleges it is entitled to higher payouts and an inside view of company profits in Maryland’s newly launched adult-use cannabis market, The Washington Post reported.

Trulieve and Hancock, population 1,500, are set for mediation on Aug. 30, according to the newspaper.

Grappling with poverty and high unemployment, Hancock officials agreed to allow Arizona-based marijuana company Harvest to open a medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in the town in exchange for 4.99% equity in the business in 2015.

Since then, Harvest – which became known as Harvest Health & Recreation – went public in 2020 and then Trulieve acquired the Arizona company in a 2021 deal valued at $2.1 billion.

Maryland legalized adult-use marijuana last year, and sales launched in July.

The new recreational market generated $21 million in sales in its first week and more than $87 million in its first month.

Hancock has received a total of $703,193.96 from Trulieve since the deal was signed, town officials told the Post.

The Western Maryland town has also lost out on federal government grants because marijuana is still federally illegal.

Related Stories From MjBiz

All U.S.

Want to Win Over Local Officials? Offer MMJ Equity Deal

Legal

Court ruling spells more trouble for New York’s adult-use marijuana industry
Image of the New York state Supreme Court building

Legal

Minnesota tribe plans to roll out mobile marijuana dispensary
Image of Minnesota state flag
All U.S. Arizona Briefs Cultivation Finance Florida Legal Manufacturing Maryland Medical & Recreational Recreational 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY