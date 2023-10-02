Steve White steps down as Trulieve Cannabis president

Steve White, the president of Trulieve Cannabis Corp., is exiting the company two years after joining the multistate marijuana company through its acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation.

White’s departure has already taken effect, although he will continue as a strategic adviser to Trulieve “until his anticipated retirement at the end of this year,” according to a Monday news release.

White was formerly former CEO and co-founder of Phoenix-based MSO Harvest Health.

He joined Florida-based Trulieve when it acquired Harvest Health through an all-stock deal valued at more than $2 billion when the acquisition was announced in May 2021.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement that White “has played a key role in the success of the integration of Harvest operations with those of Trulieve, and is stepping down as of the second anniversary of our historic acquisition.”

White said in a statement that “it has been an honor to work with the talented and passionate teams at Harvest and Trulieve, joined together by the common goal of serving patients and customers through expanded access to cannabis.”