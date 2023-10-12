Trulieve donates another $500,000 to Florida adult-use marijuana legalization

Multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. kicked in another $500,000 to bankroll the adult-use marijuana legalization advocacy campaign in the company’s home state of Florida.

Finance filings with the state’s Division of Elections show that the MSO has contributed nearly the entire $39.5 million raised to sponsor the Smart & Safe Florida campaign, according to Miami TV station WFOR.

In June, Trulieve donated $550,000 to the campaign, which, according to Politico, has collected 967,528 valid signatures in support of its efforts – more than enough to put the issue on the 2024 ballot.

Ballot language still must be approved by the state’s Supreme Court, which has scheduled a Nov. 8 hearing.

In an August court filing, Florida’s attorney general described the campaign as an effort to mislead voters and strengthen the company’s “monopolistic stranglehold” on the state’s medical cannabis market.

Trulieve operates about one-quarter of Florida’s 475 medical marijuana dispensaries, MJBizDaily reported late last year.