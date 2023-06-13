Trulieve adds $550,000 to Florida’s adult-use marijuana campaign

Marijuana multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis donated another $550,000 toward an adult-use cannabis legalization advocacy campaign in its home state of Florida.

That contribution in May brings Trulieve’s total so far to $39.05 million, Orlando Weekly reported.

The company’s donations comprise all but $124.58 of the funds raised so far by the Smart & Safe Florida legalization campaign, according to a Division of Elections finance report.

As of June 2, the Smart & Safe Florida campaign had collected 967,528 valid signatures in support of its efforts – more than enough to put the issue on the 2024 ballot, according to Politico.

But the initiative still has several hurdles to overcome before that happens, most significantly a legal challenge from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

According to Moody, the wording of the group’s constitutional amendment violates the state constitution because it doesn’t focus on a single issue.