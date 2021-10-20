The U.S. Senate’s Appropriations Committee this week released a spending bill backed by Democrats that removes a longstanding prohibition on adult-use cannabis sales in the District of Columbia.

But as The Washington Post reported, the bill still faces significant opposition from Senate Republicans and so might never get signed into law as-is.

Advertisement

All 50 Democrats and 10 Republicans would have to support the spending package in order to bypass a filibuster – and the marijuana provision is not the only major change proposed for the appropriations package.

Democrats also removed a provision preventing DC from subsidizing abortions for low-income residents, a change that Republicans vociferously opposed.

Democratic “bills are filled with poison pills and problematic authorizing provisions,” GOP Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the Appropriations Committee vice chair, told The Post.

Do you have a ticket to MJBizCon in Las Vegas, October 19-22? Tens of thousands of cannabis executives already have reservations for the most anticipated event of the year: 1,100 exhibits for cultivators, manufacturers and retailers.

70+ presentations, plus a keynote by Shark Tank’s Daymond John

Networking and partnerships MJBizCon Registration

DC voters approved recreational marijuana legalization in 2014, but Congress has forbidden the city from launching legal, licensed MJ sales.

Because it’s legal in DC for residents “gift” each other marijuana, consumers often will pay extra for a T-shirt or some other cheap commodity to receive cannabis along with the purchase.