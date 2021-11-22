Uber Canada launched a click-and-collect service in Ontario in partnership with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke, marking Uber’s much-anticipated entry into the regulated marijuana industry.

The service does not offer delivery.

Instead, consumers will be able to use the Uber Eats app to place orders and then collect products in-person at one of Tokyo Smoke’s 35 stores in Ontario, the biggest adult-use market in Canada by sales.

Tokyo Smoke, a subsidiary of cannabis giant Canopy Growth, and Uber Canada launched the exclusive partnership Monday, they announced in a news release.

Ontario consumers already had the ability to order click-and-collect directly from stores, but this is the first time Uber has listed a cannabis retailer on its popular app.

“This is an innovative arrangement between Uber Eats and Tokyo Smoke, which is the first cannabis merchant to list itself using the Uber Eats software, across Uber’s global business,” according to the release.

Uber Eats said it has a new “cannabis” category, under which Tokyo Smoke can be found.

Canopy acquired Tokyo Smoke’s parent company, Hiku Brands, in 2018 for $250 million.