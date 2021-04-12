Uber could get into cannabis delivery business, CEO says

Uber could branch into cannabis deliveries if the federal government repeals its national marijuana prohibition, the CEO of the ride-sharing pioneer said Monday.

“When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC.

In Congress, moves are afoot to pass comprehensive reform legislation to reschedule or deschedule marijuana. But it’s unclear if or when such efforts will bear fruit.

California is the largest U.S. marijuana market to date to allow deliveries as a business model.

But the practice has been slow to catch on in other states, with most requiring in-store visits for customer cannabis purchases.

Still, home deliveries are an option that regulators are starting to embrace.

New York’s recent legalization – and business regulatory structure – allows for marijuana deliveries, for instance.

Cannabis deliveries are also permitted in Nevada and Oregon and were recently adopted in Colorado.