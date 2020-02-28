A labor union filed a complaint with Massachusetts regulators alleging that multistate cannabis operator iAnthus Capital Holdings violated state law.

In its filing to the state Department of Labor Relations, Local 1445 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union said New York-based iAnthus issued written warnings to two pro-union employees at a cannabis cultivation and procession facility for minor alleged infractions that “do not normally lead to discipline,” The Boston Globe reported.

The warnings were issued by managers at an iAnthus subsidiary in Holliston, Massachusetts, Mayflower Medicinals.

Mayflower managers also advised some of the workers to stop participating in organizing activities that are legally protected, the union claimed in the filing.

An iAnthus spokeswoman told the newspaper that Mayflower employees “will have the opportunity to decide whether they want union representation.”

She also said employees have the “right to collectively bargain.”

Efforts to unionize cannabis operations have been growing across the U.S., with some marijuana companies embracing them and others opposing them.