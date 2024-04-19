US liquor retail chain to deliver THC drinks nationwide for 4/20

By MJBizDaily Staff

U.S. liquor retail chain Total Wine & More is making THC and CBD drinks by Texas-based Hill Beverage Co. available to consumers nationwide via delivery.

Total Wine will offer delivery of the Do It Fluid brand starting on April 20, aka 4/20, the unofficial marijuana holiday 4/20.

Do It Fluid was developed in partnership with entrepreneur Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records, according to retail news website Retail Touchpoints.

The drinks, which come in four flavors, also will be available at Total Wine stores in California.

The Maryland-based retail chain created a dedicated THC beverage section at some of its Minnesota stores in November.

“Major retailers like Total Wine, SPECs and other major delivery services starting to sell THC products on a national level can only signal one thing,” Jake Hill, CEO of Hill Beverages, told California news website 2UrbanGirls.

“The near end of prohibition.”

