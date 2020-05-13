Utah marijuana dispensaries prep for drive-thrus, delivery after state signoff

The coronavirus – combined with an increase in new patient demand – has convinced Utah regulators to allow the state’s medical marijuana pharmacies to offer drive-thru windows and home delivery for customers.

So far, at least two of the state’s three operational dispensaries are prepping drive-thru windows, according to Salt Lake TV station KUTV.

Drive-thru service has become a growing trend in many U.S. marijuana markets during the coronavirus pandemic, as retailers have looked for ways to maintain physical distancing while serving customers.

Since Utah launched medical marijuana sales in March, the number of registered patients has increased steadily by 300-400 per week and currently sits at around 3,500 total.

The state is projecting there will be roughly 10,000 registered MMJ patients by the end of the year.

That prompted the director of Utah’s MMJ program to declare that three pharmacies won’t be sufficient to meet patient demand and indicate that 11 more will open before the end of the year.

