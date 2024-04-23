Utah medical marijuana patient count passes 83,000

By MJBizDaily Staff

Did you miss the webinar “Women Leaders in Cannabis: Shattering the Grass Ceiling?” Head to MJBiz YouTube to watch it now!

Utah’s legal medical marijuana market now serves more than 83,000 patients, according to the latest monthly report from the state Department of Health & Human Services’ Center for Medical Cannabis.

The report for March 2024 counted 83,421 registered patients in total, alongside 950 physicians, registered nurses and physician assistants registered to recommend medical marijuana.

The MMJ patient count for March was up 19% on a year-over-year basis, according to Salt Lake City radio station KSL.

Meanwhile, monthly gross sales of medical cannabis products were worth roughly $16.1 million.

Net monthly sales after discounts were worth about $13.5 million, with 122,361 orders in March.

Persistent pain continues to be the most common qualifying condition for MMJ registrations in Utah, followed by post-traumatic stress disorder.

Utah launched legal medical marijuana sales in March 2020.

Multistate operator The Cannabist Co. recently sold a Utah MMJ license and dispensary for $6.5 million.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Cannabis retail workers in Ohio and Utah join unions
Image of office worker holding binders of information about labor and unions

Cultivation

Marijuana multistate operators continue to flee regulated state markets
Image of a yellow forward arrow next to the word

Finance

Standard Wellness buys Utah Cannabist medical marijuana dispensary for $6.5M
Image of three dice spelling out M&A sitting in front of a calculator, with business graphs in the background
All U.S. Briefs Medical & Recreational Retail Utah 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY