Utah medical marijuana patient count passes 83,000

Utah’s legal medical marijuana market now serves more than 83,000 patients, according to the latest monthly report from the state Department of Health & Human Services’ Center for Medical Cannabis.

The report for March 2024 counted 83,421 registered patients in total, alongside 950 physicians, registered nurses and physician assistants registered to recommend medical marijuana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MMJ patient count for March was up 19% on a year-over-year basis, according to Salt Lake City radio station KSL.

Meanwhile, monthly gross sales of medical cannabis products were worth roughly $16.1 million.

Net monthly sales after discounts were worth about $13.5 million, with 122,361 orders in March.

Persistent pain continues to be the most common qualifying condition for MMJ registrations in Utah, followed by post-traumatic stress disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Utah launched legal medical marijuana sales in March 2020.

Multistate operator The Cannabist Co. recently sold a Utah MMJ license and dispensary for $6.5 million.